Meghan Markle motivates King Charles to make major move

Meghan Markle has seemingly motivated King Charles to star in a documentary with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

According to reports, the monarch is set to star in an Amazon Prime documentary, a move that a royal expert believes was inspired by the Duchess of Sussex’s projects with Netflix.

The feature-length film will showcase the Charles charitable and environmental work, with reports revealing that filming is already underway at Dumfries House in Scotland.

Speaking with The Mirror, Dr. Tessa Dunlop said of the King’s new move, "There is a new King in Amazon’s jungle! Hot off the weekend press was news that Charles had stolen a move from his daughter-in-law Meghan’s playbook and will soon be streaming green trees from Dumfries House.”

She added, "So far Buckingham Palace has not released a statement thanking the Sussexes for creative inspiration. Presumably, it will only be a matter of time.

"After all, Harry and Meghan were the first royal trailblazers to make a name for themselves (albeit a questionable one) in the streaming world.

"While according to Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, the Duchess’s pending series With Love, Meghan is an ‘authentic look’ at her Californian friend group and lifestyle, the King will presumably justify his decision on the basis of the documentary’s worthy environmental agenda.

"Let's face it, we could all do with a bit of harmonious rebalancing at the moment."