Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make new plan for future amid career comeback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a new plan for their future in the US with the Duchess becoming the public face of their projects.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, plans to take a step back with Meghan set to release her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The show, which was delayed due to devastating California wildfires and will now premiere on March 4, will feature Meghan sharing tips on cooking, crafting, and gardening with celebrity guests.

Speaking with Royal Insider, Burrell suggested that if the show is a success, it could lead to Meghan creating a lifestyle brand, while Harry enjoys a quieter life.

“This Netflix show, which will be aired now in March, I think will go ahead. I think she’ll be judged by that, but let’s not forget, she’s an actress,” he said of Meghan.

“She can act this role, but she can fall back on those acting skills,” Burrell said. “If it does take off, it will lead into a lifestyle brand, a branding exercise of Martha Stewart sort of dimensions.”

“If she becomes a phenomenon, Harry can sit back, he can pretend to be Prince of Bel-Air, Prince of Montecito, and do what he does best, play polo, whilst he sends his wife out to work to earn the millions.

“That could be their plan. Meghan could be the public face of this company, but Harry sits back and babysits.”