Prince Harry, Meghan's PR dilemma as public 'disgusted' by new move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a PR dilemma on their hands, per an expert

February 05, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan’s PR dilemma as public 'disgusted' by new move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticized for their PR strategy by an expert who also noted that the Sussexes get bad press no matter what they do.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a different PR approach last year and made solo appearances for more than half of 2024.

Now, it seems like they’re back to making joint appearances as Meghan is set to join the Duke in Canada for the Invictus Games.

However, that won’t be their first joint appearance this year. The couple went to Pasadena following the L.A. fires on January 10. They met the city’s mayor Victor Gordo and emergency workers tackling the Eaton Fire as well as volunteering to help out the evacuees.

Now, TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan has said that the Sussexes’ new PR strategy: "Harry and Meghan are obsessed with their image; they are obsessed with publicity. For a long time now they have been pursuing this strategy that it's best if they don't appear together. I mean they did appear together when they went down to the LA fires recently, but how did that work out for them?”

He added of Harry and Meghan's recent appraoch: “Not very well, really; people were disgusted by their photo-op appearance, calling them disaster tourists and tragedy vultures. But that [their solo appearances] has not really worked out either; they are still getting an avalanche of negative publicity every day."

