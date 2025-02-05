Inside Emma Stone, Dave McCary's work dynamic as they head down treacherous path

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are enjoying the success of 'A Real Pain'

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are following in the footsteps of famous former couples like Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, who started a production company together. But are they headed for relationship trouble like their predecessors?

Emma and Dave are currently enjoying the success of their film A Real Pain starring Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg. The movie has received two Oscar nominations and is making good money at the box office.

However, other Hollywood couples before them have headed to divorce after thriving in business together. Examples are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth and Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

An insider has shared insight into the couple’s dynamic, telling Life & Style: “Emma and Dave are in this for the long term and the great thing about their partnership as producers is that they are egoless. It’s all about the work and it’s all about elevating their friends.”

“There’s something deeper going on here,” noted the mole. “When you look at famous couples who have partnered up to produce, it goes wrong more often than it goes right,”

“Jennifer Aniston was once a partner at Brad Pitt’s Plan B before their marriage fell apart. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth‘s marriage seemed to be a victim of too much success at the company they formed and then sold, Hello Sunshine,” they argued.

The source said “Dave and Emma have a healthy relationship” and “an army of people they’ve known forever who love them and who are rooting for them, from Emma’s best friend Jennifer Lawrence to Dave’s longtime confidant, former SNL mainstay Kyle Mooney,” which is why they aren’t headed for relationship issues.