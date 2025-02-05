Kelly Ripa loses key member of the family

Tragedy struck in the family of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa after their dog, Chewie, recently died.



On their show, Live with Kelly and Mark, the hosts had an emotional start. The 53-year-old said it had been a "rough day" over the last 24 hours, as they "had to say goodbye to Chewie."

The Riverdale star revealed that his health had been declining in recent weeks. "Chewie had stopped eating for a couple of days and had been eating less and less for the past few weeks."

"This isn't going to be easy, but it's probably one of the toughest things we've had to do as a married couple," he continued.

"Thank God we haven't had any tragedy befall us like that, but she was just a great part of our life."

Kelly, on the other hand, remained mostly silent, but she broke down in tears when Mark remembered how his wife "adopted [Chewie] on this show" many years ago and cherished the fact that Chewie "grew up with our kids" in the process.

"I'm really sorry. I thought I got it all out, guys. I really thought I got it all out, and I apologize because I did not. This is not how I wanted this to go down. God, she gave us so much," the 54-year-old emotionally said.

"We're filled with gratitude for this dog. I apologize, I'm so sorry. She gave us so much. As each one of our kids left for college and then moved out on their own, Chewie remained right there like our steadfast companion."

