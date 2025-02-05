Prince Harry ready to create a major trouble for King Charles

Prince Harry is all set to travel to Canada for Invictus Games later this month. His wife Meghan Markle is also expected to accompany the Duke of Sussex.

Harry's visit to the country comes as some Canadians are using social media platforms to express anger against the US administration and calling for boycott of American products after President Donald Tump said Canada should become the 51s state of the United States.

Harry's father King Charles III is Canada's Head of State and his younger son's arrival is set to trigger a debate about the monarch's role in dealing with the current situation.

The Monarch’s powers and responsibilities are established and limited by the Canadian Constitution and several other laws.

Canada shares its Monarch with several other Commonwealth realms such as Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The Monarch’s role within each country is unique and independent from the others.

King Charles III refers to the people of the Commonwealth as the "Family of Nations". He has also described the Commonwealth as an association of people who share values, purpose, and action.

Donald Trump received a private message from King Charles ahead of his inauguration. King Charles met nine U.S. presidents in his lifetime, and now he will have a second president during his reign.

The king is currently in no position to voice his thoughts about the threats and actions being used by Trump against the people of Canada.

But anti-monarchists could use his "silence" on the matter against the monarch and urge the Canadians to remove him as him as head of the state,

Keeping in view their campaign against the monarchy, it won't be won't be difficult for them to portray his constitutional position as a sign of weakness.

The monarchy's critics could use Prince Harry's presence in Canada to highlight the king's failure to woo his own son to remain in the royal fold.







