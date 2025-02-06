Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish spark excitement in fans

Billie Eilish is a longtime fan of Ariana Grande, and her slip of the tongue sets a wave of excitement among fans.



It happened at the DGA Theatre Complex where the Lovely singer interviewed the the Wicked star to talk about her Glinda role.

During the session, the 23-year-old accidentally said she had a "few more songs" instead of "a few more questions" for Ariana.

"Okay, a few more songs, and then… Songs? Did I say songs? Oh my God, I meant questions. I'm on tour, you guys. I'm used to saying that. Sorry. Whoa, okay, okay, okay, two questions," the Lunch hitmaker corrected herself as fans started to cheer.

To up the fans' excitement, Ariana teased, "We do need to do that, though." Billie instantly agreed. "That's true. I do want to do that, though."

The Bad Guy singer also shared that the 31-year-old had a major impact on her career, sharing that she used to post her music's covers on her YouTube channel.

"There's many things where I commented like, 'God, I just love Ariana so much. And I used to call you 'Ari' to my brother. And he'd be like, 'Don't call her Ari. You don't know her,'" Billie said. "That makes me so really excited," Ariana gushed.