Jimmy Kimmel calls Kanye West 'rodent' after Grammys stunt

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a hilarious dig at Kanye West after his shocking stunt at the 2025 Grammys.



During his recent late-night show, he said in his monologue, "Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night — none other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos,”

“He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing … nothing.”

He quipped that he would focus on Ye’s red carpet appearance for his entire show, but Donald Trump being back in the White House became the spotlight.

“This shows you just how times have changed. Before Trump, [West and Censori] would have been our whole monologue tonight. Now it’s like the ninth craziest thing that happened this week.”

“Remember when the whole country melted down when one of Janet Jackson’s ***** popped out for a millisecond?” Jimmy continued.

“Now a completely nude woman walks the red carpet at the Grammys, they’re yelling, ‘Bianca, over here on the right! Please!”

At the end, Jimmy hilariously brought in Will Smith to his monologue, suggesting he would be forgiven had he slapped Kanye at the Grammys.

“Also on the red carpet at the Grammys last night, Will Smith, who is banned from the Oscars for 10 years. The Grammys, they had him onstage honoring Quincy Jones."

"And you know what’s a shame? Will Smith, all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye. I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year," he concluded.