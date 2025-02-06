Photo: Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feel embarrassed post Liam Payne loss: Report

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have reportedly decided to bury the hatched after years of feud.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Liam’s death has served as an eye opener for them.

"They've put their silly squabbles behind them,” a tipster spilled the beans on the matter.

In addition to this, the source addressed, “Because they now realize life is too short and they should concentrate on the important things in life.”

Following the tragic death of their beloved band member, the duo has reportedly realized how uncertain life is and why they should not hold grudges against each other over a trivial matter.

"Liam's death has crystalized those thoughts for them and they now realize they spent years not talking over a silly, school spat on social media,” the insider continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked, “They are pretty embarrassed about the reasons they fell out."

For those unversed, the duo’s feud was sparked by Zayn Malik leaving the band One Direction during a tour in 2015.