Meghan Markle branded ‘not a monster' as she released new video

Meghan Markle has seemingly rubbed people off the wrong way with her latest video on Instagram.



The Duchess of Sussex, who shared a new video to her Instagram page this week to showcase how she helped a girl, who suffered from LA fires, help source a new Billie Eilish t-shirt after losing her original.

Speaking about Meghan’s gesture, Renae Smith, founder and director of The Atticism, tells Express.co.uk: "From a PR perspective, I’m not personally a fan of Meghan’s latest video.

"While I believe her actions were genuinely kind—she’s not a monster, after all—the issue here is all about perception.

"She’s just come under fire (literally and figuratively) for being accused of making the LA fires about herself, and now this video, while well-intentioned, could easily be seen as grandstanding."