Prince Harry has to be ‘investigated' over visa: Expert

Prince Harry is urged to be investigated as his uncle, Prince Andrew, comes under fire.



The Duke of Sussex, who is up for a visa review in America after claiming that he has had a history with drugs, have more material to offer than his defamed uncle Andrew and his relationship with a Chinese spy.

Dr Arthur Edwards told The Sun: "The FBI have investigated it once, I'm sure they've got better things to do.

"Why don't they investigate Prince Harry?

"Harry got a visa when he admitted taking drugs at school."

He said: "They've got better things to do than that and also it would embarrass the Royal Family for the FBI to bring a charge against Andrew for something they've already done just because a lawyer says the FBI should do it.

"Lawyers are going to say that because they've got people to defend.

This comes as Harry admitted in memoir ‘ Spare’: “Cocaine didn't do anything for me", adding: "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."