 
Geo News

Prince Harry has to be ‘investigated' over visa: Expert

Prince Harry has been urged to be honest about his past

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Prince Harry is urged to be investigated as his uncle, Prince Andrew, comes under fire.

The Duke of Sussex, who is up for a visa review in America after claiming that he has had a history with drugs, have more material to offer than his defamed uncle Andrew and his relationship with a Chinese spy.

Dr Arthur Edwards told The Sun: "The FBI have investigated it once, I'm sure they've got better things to do.

"Why don't they investigate Prince Harry?

"Harry got a visa when he admitted taking drugs at school."

He said: "They've got better things to do than that and also it would embarrass the Royal Family for the FBI to bring a charge against Andrew for something they've already done just because a lawyer says the FBI should do it.

"Lawyers are going to say that because they've got people to defend.

This comes as Harry admitted in memoir ‘ Spare’: “Cocaine didn't do anything for me", adding: "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."

Prince William talks about ‘finding words' amid grief video
Prince William talks about ‘finding words' amid grief
Prince Harry had amazing ‘pre-Meghan' friendship with famous comedian video
Prince Harry had amazing ‘pre-Meghan' friendship with famous comedian
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard takes jibe at fake accounts
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard takes jibe at fake accounts
Khloé Kardashian shares mom Kris Jenner's bold advice
Khloé Kardashian shares mom Kris Jenner's bold advice
Meghan Markle drops hint of Harry marriage in new video video
Meghan Markle drops hint of Harry marriage in new video
Meghan Markle upset as ‘lot of teeth' try to take her down video
Meghan Markle upset as ‘lot of teeth' try to take her down
Emilia Pérez director gets honest about Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Pérez director gets honest about Karla Sofía Gascón
Blake Lively hit with $7M defamation lawsuit from crisis publicist
Blake Lively hit with $7M defamation lawsuit from crisis publicist