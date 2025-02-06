Christina Haack goes Instagram official with new beau Christopher Larocca

Christina Haack is celebrating her new romance with her boyfriend Christopher Larocca.

The Flip Off star, 41, posted a photo of herself with her new lover on Wednesday after previously soft-launching him last month during their Paris getaway.

The picture showed the couple enjoying champagne on a private jet with the reality star sitting in Larocca's lap.

"Some plane flights must be hard posted," she captioned a series of snaps from the journey.

The photo dump comes after she and her third husband Josh Hall publicly moved on with new partners after filing for divorce.

Haack and Larocca made dating headlines in December after the two were spotted by paparazzi on a trip to Italy in October.

For those unversed, Larocca is a California native, as well as the president and CEO of Network Connex, per the company’s official website.

Haack’s new relationship comes six months after her separation from estranged husband Hall, who also recently debuted his new lover online.