Kristin Davis dishes on awful comments of 'Melrose Place' producer

Kristin Davis dishes on awful phrases of 'Melrose Place' producer

Kristin Davis has shared insights into her challenges with Hollywood’s beauty standards.

During an interview with People, the S** And The City actress candidly talked about the criticism she faced while filming the series Melrose Place.

"There was a general vibe on the set though, that was difficult, about the thinness situation," she began by saying. "Every single person was gorgeous and super skinny."

“So I was like, ‘This is what I have to do. Of course, I'm sure I wasn't eating, I have no idea. I don't remember the eating part."

Moreover, the 59-year-old actress shared the impact of dieting by admitting that she "fainted in a parking lot one time. Sometimes I couldn't remember my name. It was a lot."

Recalling when she received the negative comment on the set, the Hollywood actress continued, “He's like, 'Kristin, I'm so happy to see you here."

For those unversed, Davis and Thomas Calabro starred in the soap-opera series of 1992.

"I just think they shouldn't, you know, put too much pressure on you.' And I'm like, 'What?'”

"I go to the line producer and I'm like, 'Thomas Calabro just told me that you guys are stressing about my weight.”

“Did someone say something? Did Mr. [Aaron] Spelling say something?' And he was like, 'We think you look beautiful,' and I was like, 'Yeah, and?' He goes, 'Just don't gain any weight.'"

"It was normal for a long time. You could look at it either way. But I mean, there was a lot of stress,” Davis concluded.