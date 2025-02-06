Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of ballooning 'It Ends With Us' budget by $430,000

Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively ballooned 'It Ends With Us' budget by $430,000

Justin Baldoni’s legal team has dished on how Blake Lively exceeded a wardrobe budget by $430,000.

On February 1, the Hollywood actor’s team launched a website, thelawsuitinfo.com, to share evidence, featuring videos, emails, and WhatsApp chats, to defend him against Lively’s s***** harassment case.

According to the director's allegation, $185k was allocated for the wardrobe budget but she spent $615k.

One of the emails, dated April 25, 2023, of line production read as, “To date [wardrobe] already spent $615k, and they need their cashet cards all replenished because they’ve only shopped for Justin and Blake.”

Revealing that she exerted control over the wardrobe budget, the email continued, “They had to reshop everything for Blake after creative changes, but it’s a lot of money.”

“I trust them of course, but want to keep you all posted, as this is way more than I’ve ever seen wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend.”

“Ignoring the director’s vision for her character and disposing of the weeks of effort and creativity spent by the wardrobe team on shopping and carefully crafting her wardrobe.”

“Lively sent hundreds of images to the Film’s costume designer, including into the late hours of the evening, depicting the style of wardrobe she wanted for her character,” it concluded as.

The It Ends With Us co-stars trial is scheduled for March 2026.