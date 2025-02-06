 
Prince Harry's emotions surrounding the Invictus Games revealed by a pal

Prince Harry’s pal dishes on what the royal thinks of the Invictus Games 11 years on

Web Desk
February 06, 2025

With the Invictus Games gearing up for its 2025 inauguration on Saturday, February 8th, Prince Harry’s close pal has just gotten candid about what the event really means for the royal.

For those unversed with the event, it will be hosted in Vancouver and Whistler this year, for over 500 plus athletes from all parts of the world.

The event will be attended not only by Prince Harry but also by his wife Meghan Markle.

And according to the pal in question, this 11-year-old event is “very important to him as a soldier”.

Even the outgoing head of the Invictus Games, Dominic Reid, shared everything with People magazine and admitted, “We all get something from it for our own reasons.”

“But [Prince Harry] has created extraordinary opportunities to an extraordinary number of people.”

Something, through which “They feel seen and heard and cared about,” Reid said.

This event not only allows injured servicemen compete, but also aids in their rehabilitation.

About this Reid said, “It is very important to him as a soldier, it's very important to him as a person.”

“He has absolutely been the person giving guidance and direction,” and “has been a joy to be involved with,” Reid said after signing off. 

