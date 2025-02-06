 
William, Kate take major step to avoid creating another 'spare' in Royal family

Prince William and Kate Middleton set to break with Royal tradition as they make new plan

February 06, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly vowed not to create another “spare” in the Royal family after Prince Harry’s back-to-back controversies.

According to a report by Fabulous, the Prince and Princess of Wales are taking steps to ensure their kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, don't feel overshadowed by their older brother, Prince George, who is next in line to the British throne.

Speaking with the publication, royal expert Phil Dampier said the Royal couple wants to foster a sense of equality among their children, with George as "first among equals.”

William and Kate see George as the “most important,” but want his siblings to be his “equals,” the insider said.

“I think William and Kate see George as primus inter pares - first among equals,” he added. “Obviously he is the most important one.

“Yes, he is the future King but the way things are going Charlotte and Louis may have major roles in the future.

“Certainly the royal family will need them as they are getting thin on the ground. Kate has always been close to her siblings and she wants her children to share the same sort of bond.

“Prince Harry always felt like ‘The Spare’ but perhaps that won’t happen with Charlotte and Louis as there are two of them and they will support each other, as well as George.”

