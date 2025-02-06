Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande heap praise on each other at 'Wicked' Q&A

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande heap praise on each other at 'Wicked' screening

Billie Eilish has nothing but admiration for Ariana Grande and her performance in Wicked.

During the question and answer session, the songstresses have heaped praise on each other at the DGA Theatre Complex

“My team was like, ‘Who would be a cool person to do this? Who’s your dream person?'” Grande began by saying.

“I was like, ‘Billie.” the 31-year-old singer told the audience, “[but] she’s not gonna say yes.’ She’s too busy. She’s too fabulous. It’s too much. But she said ‘Yes,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s***. Now I’m so nervous.'”

“I love this girl so much and I love this movie so much and I love you,” Eilish gushed.

Moreover, the 23-year-old singer admitted that she is Grande’s fan since her teenage by saying, “And I still use the YouTube channel that… has been my personal channel since I was about 11.”

“I was just in the car telling my mom that you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, ‘I’m Team Ari.’”

“I didn’t realize that they were still up, but there’s many things where I commented like, ‘God, I just love Ariana so much.’”

Before concluding, the Lovely singer shared, “And I used to call you ‘Ari’ to my brother [Finneas], and he’d be like, ‘Don’t call her Ari, you don’t know her!'”

Wicked: For Good is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 21, 2025.