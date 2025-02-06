Meghan Markle ‘best suited' to Buckingham Palace kitchens, staffer reveals all

Staff at Buckingham Palace had their own desires for Meghan Markle it seems, and it involved them wanting her employed in the Palace kitchens instead.

All of this has been revealed by a former staffer at Kensington Palace.

During their interview with The Times this ex-staffer revealed that their reasons for this was because of how ‘hot and cold’ Meghan was.

Reportedly, “Meghan quite rightly hated the fact that when she was in Nottingham Cottage, she had to agree well in advance what time she might leave for an appointment or an event and she had to make sure she didn’t leave at the same time as, or clash in any way with, a more senior royal leaving the palace.”

But her biggest problem by far was having servants because she both “loved having everything done for her by the domestic staff and also hated it,” Mr Tom Quinn wrote in his piece highlighting this exchange with the ex-staffer.

Per the worker’s findings, “Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was.”

So “one minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night.”

Before concluding they also said, “At times it got so bad that I heard one of the senior staff mumble that Meghan should really have been employed in the palace kitchens.”