King Charles, William, other royals receive powerful message from Meghan

Although Meghan Markle had already made a name for herself with her stellar performance in "SUITS" before she married into the Windsor family, some British royal experts make people to believe that her marriage to Prince Harry was not out of love for him but for fame and desire to be associated with the royal family.

Her critics try to corroborate their claims by highlighting the fact that Meghan Markle still loves to use the title, Duchess of Sussex.

Story is that when Meghan recently returned to Instagram, she introduced herself in the bio as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The use of royal title seemed to provide fodder for more attacks on her character. But what was lost on many people was how she has signed each post with "Every, Meghan" since her return last month to Instagram.

Keeping in view the backlash she continues to receive for using the Duchess of Sussex title, one could easily conclude that by signing her social media posts with her name only Meghan Markle is sending the royal family and her critics the message that she might have kept the title due to her husband but she loves to be who she is.

From an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to a Netflix documentary series and Harry's book, the couple have asserted that the royals and their aides failed to protect them from a hostile press and leaked negative stories about them.

The couple, who married in 2018, have rarely returned to Britain since their departure for the United States.



