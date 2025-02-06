 
How did Irv Gotti died?

The record and music producer died at 54

February 06, 2025

Irving "Irv Gotti" Lorenzo, record executive and music producer, has died at the age of 54,

The death of Gotti, who helped launch music careers for Ashanti, DMX and Ja Rule, was announced by Def Jam Recordings, where Gotti worked as an executive and Murder Inc.'s parent company when it was founded.

The company's statement said, "Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti." 

According to multiple sources he had been struggling with diabetes for years, which contributed to his health deteriorating. 

Reports indicate that he suffered a stroke that led to him being declared dead on February 5, 2025, following a week where he was unresponsive and on life support after another stroke. 

50 Cent posted a photo of Gotti walking with a cane, mocking his condition with the caption.

 "Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?" He added, "I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL," referencing his song "Wanksta" and indicating his ongoing feud with Gotti.

