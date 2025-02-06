Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub

 
The rapper said he has spoken to Kendrick Lamar

February 06, 2025

Lil Wayne left his fans disappointed as he refused to attend  Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

In a video posted on Instagram the rapper said, "Y'all know I'm not going to be there this week. Which means I guess there's a seat to fill."

The New Orleans legend publicly campaigned to perform the Super Bowl halftime show and represent his hometown. The show was eventually given to Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar.

However, Lil Wayne said he was working on something "very special" that he will announce Thursday.

"'Til then, I'm just chilling," Lil Wayne said.

He said he was disappointed at not being selected for the halftime show, and the snub set off a debate among hip-hop fans.

Lil Wayne said he was still not over not being selected for the halftime show during a December episode of The Skip Bayless Show. However, he said he had spoken to Lamar and wished him "all the best."

