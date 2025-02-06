'Captain America 4' cuts major WWE wrestler from film

In the upcoming Captain America: Brave New Soldier, WWE star Seth Rollins was set to star, marking his debut in the MCU.



But his character was axed from the final cut. While what character he played is unclear, reports say he would have seemingly played a member of the Serpent Society.

Now, the film's director, Julius Onah, told Comic Book that he didn't fit the tone of the film.

"When you're taking characters like Serpent Society from publishing, who, as you know, are individuals dressed up as snakes and have snake-adjacent powers, you're always iterating and trying to figure out the version that totally works best in a movie like this," he said.

"I love Seth, Seth's incredible. But as we were evolving, we knew we had an additional photography period, just one that we did early on in the process that's planned," the filmmaker continued.

Julius noted Giancarlo Esposito entry, who played villain Sidewinder, put an end to Seth's character.

"We were trying to figure out, 'Hey, who's somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas that works with this tone?' And when Giancarlo became available, it was such a no-brainer," he added.