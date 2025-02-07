Meghan Markle wanted to ‘challenge hierarchy' like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle seemingly disliked the Royal hierarchy and wanted to take things her own way.



The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, wanted to change the world like Princess Diana.

In Tom Quinn’s latest book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, a former Royal staff tells The Times: “Meghan really disliked the hierarchy. Many of the rules do seem pretty pointless and exist only so that the relative status of each senior royal is protected.

“And the senior royals are such a sensitive bunch — if one gets a gold pen or a new car, they all want one. Meghan thought they behaved like babies.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.