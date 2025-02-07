 
Geo News

Meghan Markle wanted to ‘challenge hierarchy' like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle did not want to do be obedient after joining the Royal Family

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Meghan Markle seemingly disliked the Royal hierarchy and wanted to take things her own way.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, wanted to change the world like Princess Diana.

In Tom Quinn’s latest book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, a former Royal staff tells The Times: “Meghan really disliked the hierarchy. Many of the rules do seem pretty pointless and exist only so that the relative status of each senior royal is protected. 

“And the senior royals are such a sensitive bunch — if one gets a gold pen or a new car, they all want one. Meghan thought they behaved like babies.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice
Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice
Brian Austin Green shares family's reaction to ex Meghan Fox's pregnancy
Brian Austin Green shares family's reaction to ex Meghan Fox's pregnancy
Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat
Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat
Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub
Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub
Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source
Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source
Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas
Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement
Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement