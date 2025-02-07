Photo: Ben Affleck free to live on his own terms post Jennifer Lopez split: Report

Ben Affleck has reportedly sparked health concerns with his eating habits.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actor has returned to his unhealthy eating habits since he finalized divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

As per a source close to the former couple, the songbird forced Ben Affleck to adopt a healthier lifestyle and kick off his bad habits like smoking and overeating.

Reportedly, the former husband of Jennifer Garner loves “McDonald's, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, and Starbucks coffee drinks.”

In addition to this, the source claimed, "That's why he looked so grumpy all the time. He was in total withdrawal. He missed his grease and sugar rush.”

The tipster continued, "Ben can stuff his face with whatever he wants now, and Jennifer can't do a thing about it – because she's clear across town."

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s rumoured beau Kevin Costner is feeling inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s fitness enthusiasm.

A source revealed, “Kevin is on a strict diet, which consists of a “high-protein plan to go along with his training regime that his personal chef will be strictly following.”