 
Geo News

Meghan Markle accused of being ‘over friendly' with junior staffer

Meghan Markle accused of unprofessional behaviour with Royal staff

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Meghan Markle is accused of being ‘too friendly’ with a junior staffer.

The Duchess of Sussex, who spent two years in the UK after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, is called out for befriending a staff member.

The Times reports author Tom Quinn’s new book titled Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, a former Royal staff: "When someone arrives from the United States and tries to change things, the old guard really don’t like it.

"And the old guard are terrific snobs.

"They have to be less obviously snobbish today, but it’s still there."

The source added: "I can tell you that if William had wanted to marry Meghan Markle, it would’ve been a step too far.

"But Harry was never going to be king.

"The courtiers and ladies-in-waiting and communications teams thought Meghan would keep Harry out of trouble, give him something to focus on."

This comes as Meghan is also accused of trying to be over friendly with Prince William, back when she was still in the UK.

"Meghan hugged him virtually every time they bumped into each other," the newspaper reports.

"The hugging and cheek-kissing fuelled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.

"In fact, William’s rather awkward, even inhibited personality — an inheritance from his father — was baffling for the more spontaneous Meghan."

Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'crazy' workout schedule: 'Non-negotiable'
Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'crazy' workout schedule: 'Non-negotiable'
Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice
Ozzy Osbourne's wife shares major update on his voice
Brian Austin Green shares family's reaction to ex Meghan Fox's pregnancy
Brian Austin Green shares family's reaction to ex Meghan Fox's pregnancy
Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat
Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat
Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub
Lil Wayne leaves fans disappointed after Super Bowl halftime show snub
Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source
Kim Kardashian to remain tight lipped on Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new antics: Source
Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas
Usher speaks out on hype around his relationship with Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained
50 Cent, Irv Gotti feud explained