Kanye West called 'disgusting' over Bianca Censori-inspired book

Kanye West fans think the singer and his wife Bianca Censori have had "enough time in the spotlight" as they make headlines with another stunt after the 2025 Grammys.

The rapper's company Ox Paha Inc. filed a trademark application for the phrase "Wife by Husband" just days before he walked the Grammys red carpet with his wife dressed in a sheer nude outfit.

West, 47, intends to use the rights for different types of print publications, including biographies, nonfiction, and picture books.

This isn't the first time the rapper is venturing into the literary world as he once conceptualised and launched ex-wife Kim Kardashian's coffee-table book, Selfish—a picture book featuring 448 pages of the reality star's selfies over the years.

It has not been confirmed what Kanye has in mind with the Bianca Censori-inspired book, Wife by Husband, title of which he filed to trademark on January 24.

Fans don't have any high regards left for the rapper, calling the move "disgusting."

"This is disgusting, he is disgusting and her allowing herself to be propped up like a hood ornament is disgusting," one person wrote.

A second user wrote, "They've had enough time in the spotlight."

"They both are pigs and I wish they would keep their marriage habits secret between themselves," one added.

"Think what you want about his music; agree or disagree with his politics; but this man has absolutely no respect for his wife," another noted.

West and Censori, who tied the knot in December 2022, have been sparking global outrage with her barely-there outfits—the most recent being the see-through nude mesh dress worn to the 2025 Grammy Awards without underwear which she initially hid under a black fur coat.

The hitmaker has been taking pride in the influence he's had over the internet, with Google search results revealing Bianca was the most-searched term for the evening.

Other fans also expressed their annoyance at the couple's audacity, accusing West of using his wife's body "as clout."

"He's really proud of it," one fan commented under his Instagram post.

A second user wrote, "Everyone thinks this man is a genius for working out that sex sells, oldest trick in the book... It's an easy win when a man puts a naked woman on screen."