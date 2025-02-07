George Kittle offers playful advice to Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has a unique suggestion for how Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid can make Super Bowl history this weekend.

Speaking to People at the SiriusXM set on Media Row in New Orleans on Thursday, February 6, the 31-year-old star reflected on his NFL experience and had some lighthearted advice for Kelce, and Reid, ahead of the big game.

When asked what he would say to Kelce before kickoff, Kittle joked about whether he should fire up his opponent or rattle him.

In regards to this, Kittle quipped, "Do I wanna say something to piss him off, to then trigger something? Or to hype him up?" while she was dressed in full Little Caesars gear.

After considering the question, Kittle recalled a viral Super Bowl moment from last year when Kelce was seen yelling at Reid on the sidelines.

According to the publication, "I remember last year in the Super Bowl, there was a famous photo of him yelling at Andy Reid, and I would just say do that again. Because it obviously works for them."

Moreover, the incident Kittle referred to occurred during the 2024 Super Bowl when the Chiefs, facing the 49ers, missed a scoring opportunity after a fumble.

Additionally, Kelce later apologized for his actions on the New Heights podcast, acknowledging he had “crossed the line.”

Despite the playful jab, Kittle praised the chemistry between Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In this regard, he said, "Their chemistry and freedom in their offense, doing whatever defense tells them to do, is very unique. There hasn’t been a 6-foot-6 tight end that’s done that before, so it’s a pretty cool relationship they have."

Furthermore, the Chiefs will take on the 49ers in Super Bowl LIX, where all eyes will be on Kelce, Mahomes, and Reid as they aim for another championship.