Kelly Ripa reveals rare truth about her cosmetic procedures

Kelly Ripa opens up about considering a 'mini facelift' while referring to her cosmetic procedures during her podcast

February 07, 2025

Television personality Kelly Ripa has revealed that she is considering a "mini facelift" in the future.

The confession came during Wednesday’s episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, where she had a candid discussion with her plastic surgeon, Dr. David Rosenberg, about the rise of body dysmorphia.

Moreover, Ripa, who describes herself as a “minimalist” when it comes to cosmetic procedures, shared that she currently receives Botox injections three times a year.

According to Daily Mail, she first started using Botox at 39, initially to treat underarm sweating before opting for facial injections.

In regards to this, she admitted, "I'm interested in the mini facelift," while referring to a less invasive version of a traditional facelift that focuses on lifting the jowls and neck with shorter recovery time.

If she goes through with the procedure, she confirmed Dr. Rosenberg would be her surgeon of choice, calling him “an artist,” as per the outlet.

During the podcast, Ripa also spoke about the increasing impact of social media and filters on self-esteem, leading to younger individuals seeking cosmetic enhancements.

Furthermore, the talk show host has long been open about her approach to beauty, advocating for skincare and lifestyle changes, including quitting alcohol nearly eight years ago, which she previously credited for transforming her health, as per the publication’s claims. 

