Prince William talks of 'friends' after Prince Harry pal's surprising revelation

Prince William released a statement about “making friends” after Prince Harry’s former friend Jack Whitehall revealed how Duke “dropped” him after he met Meghan Markle.

Following the comedian’s interview, the Kensington Palace dropped a video of the Prince of Wales’ recent visit to a community center.

In the video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, William could be seen interacting with people at The Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed.

“Making friends,” the caption of the video read. “Learning new skills. Working on different projects together.”

“The Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed is run by volunteers, meets weekly and helps build a sense of community among the men and women of the local area. Such a joy to join them today,” it added.

This comes after Whitehall opened up about his former friendship with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, revealing that they were once quite close.

However, Harry “dropped” him after meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, the comedian revealed while speaking on Australian radio show Jase and Lauren.

Whitehall was asked if he has had any friendships with members of the Royal family, the comedian said, “I’ve come into contact with a couple in the past.

“I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day – pre-Meghan, when he was a tearaway,” he added.

When co-host Lauren Phillips asked if he had been 'dropped' by Harry, Whitehall confirmed that he had."

“I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun,” he added. “I wouldn’t say I was part of the inner circle.”