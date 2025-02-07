 
Meghan Markle thoughts on Charles iii's ‘strange family' drops

Meghan Markle exposed the hidden life of ‘complacent’ Prince Harry’s ‘demanding’ family

Web Desk
February 07, 2025

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle managed to completely expose what the hidden life of the Royal Family is like, when they are not being papped.

Comments and revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

He shared everything in a shocking piece for The Times, and it details the ‘reality check’ Meghan Markle came to see once she married into the Firm.

Mr Quinn began by saying, “When Meghan discovered that Harry was only worth about £20 million, what ended up happening is that “she realised she needed to reassess other assumptions she’d made about this strange new family.”

And it “Harry, it seemed, had spent little time explaining exactly how strange and demanding his family really are.”

However, at the same time its true that “having everything done for you throughout your life by staff gives you a complacent air, something several of Harry’s former Kensington Palace advisers have noted.”

