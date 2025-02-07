Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet set for big debut after photo leak?

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are expected to make their public debut after a friend of their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accidently leaked their photo.

The siblings may appear alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the 11th Invictus Games in Canada this weekend, a PR expert claimed.

Speaking with The Express, PR Expert Chad Teixeira said Archie and Lilibet could significantly boost their parents' appeal if they attend the games.

Although it's unclear if Archie and Lilibet will join Meghan and Harry, Teixeira said she believes their presence would “humanise” the Sussexes.

"If [Prince] Archie and [Princess] Lilibet were there, it would take the attention to another level,” the expert said.

"The Sussexes have chosen to previously be protective of their kids' privacy, so any public appearance would have to be handled super carefully.

"I have to say from a branding perspective - It would generate warmth, humanise them even more, and likely boost their appeal if the kids were to join them, especially for those to see them as a modern, relatable family."

This comes after a photo of the kids was spotted in the background of a snapshot of Gloria Steinem’s New York home office by an eagle-eyed fan.

The black and white picture, which appears in the home of the journalist and social-political activist’s office featured in the Architectural Digest, shows the family of four laughing and cuddled up together on the ground.