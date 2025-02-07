Ben Stiller shares shocking reason for quitting 'SNL' after just 4 episodes

Ben Stiller has made a shocking revelation about his performance on the Saturday Night Live.

The actor and comedian, 59, recently admitted that he wasn’t a good enough performer at the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben, who joined SNL in 1989 when he was 23 and quit just after four episodes, explained the reason behind his decision.

Ben said, “I just knew that I wasn’t a great live performer” adding that he realised he was more suited to working in the films.

“It got me nervous. I get stressed out even thinking about it, and making movies is the opposite of that. You get to do it over and over again,” Ben shared.

It is worth mentioning that these comments from Ben Stiller come as Saturday Night Live is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a special three-hour live broadcast on February 16, 2025.

The iconic show has recently unveiled the list of celebrities set to appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which include Adam Driver, Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks, Scarlet Johansson, Sabrina Carpenter and more.