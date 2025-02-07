Josh Allen pays heartwarming tribute to Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld recently made their red carpet debut

Josh Allen won the Most Valuable Player at the 2025 NFL Honors and didn’t forget to thank his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen and Steinfeld hugged when his name was announced as the winner of the MVP.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback got on the stage in New Orleans’ Sanger Theater and thanked his parents, siblings, coach and team for supporting him.

“And last but not least, my fiancée, Hailee,” Allen continued. “You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend [and] I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you. So, with that being said, be good, do good, God bless and Go Bills.”

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actress smiled and clapped with tears in her eyes.

The couple also made their red carpet debut at the event. Allen looked suave in a black suit while Steinfeld stunned in a strapless column dress, a diamond necklace and her engagement ring.

This comes after the couple announced their engagement in November 2024.

Allen wrote candidly about the proposal in Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter.

“I was very nervous,” he penned. “I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal. It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

“I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’” Allen recalled. “I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”