Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip welcome their fourth child

The Duke and Duchess of Värmland announce the arrival of their first daughter

February 07, 2025

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have become parents once again.

The Duke and Duchess of Värmland have welcomed their fourth child together.

The arrival of the royal child was announced by the royal  family's official website, stating, "Today, Friday 7th February at 1.10 p.m., HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a daughter at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm."

It is worth mentioning that Sofia and Carl are already parents to three sons, Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 3, and now the fourth child marks their first daughter together.

“Prince Carl Philip was present at Danderyd Hospital throughout the birth,” the announcement further stated.

While the name of the child has yet not been unveiled, the daughter will receive the title of Princess.

Sofia announced her pregnancy in September 2024. The statement revealed, “Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are very happy to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple's fourth child.”

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Värmland, tied the knot in 2015 at Slottskyrkan, Stockholm.

