Meghan Markle upsets Hollywood stars with THIS move

Meghan Markle name-dropped some celebrities in her latest video

Meghan Markle may have upset A-list celebrities with a surprising move.

During the Palace Confidential royal experts suggest that Meghan's latest post about helping a wildfire victim might have upset Adam Levine and Billie Eilish, according to DailyMail.

On Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video explaining how she helped a fan replace an Eilish T-shirt lost in the LA wildfires. She credited Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for helping her secure signed merchandise from the Grammy winner.

Now, experts have claimed that Meghan's "name-dropping" may have been perceived as "showing off,” considering that “famous people don't really like to celebrate these type of things if they do charitable work, they try to keep that quiet.”

Richard Eden noted, "Billie Eilish and Adam Levine, I don't think they have posted anything on social media. So I wonder if Billie Eilish is actually very happy there is sort of Meghan boasting - 'all you need to do is pester me'."

"She is probably not very happy," editor Charlotte Griffiths suggested.

Richard suggested that while Meghan has made her return to Instagram she is just "looking for material to put on it.”

Charlotte said, "I think Meghan's biggest problem is her lack of self awareness. She just comes across like she is acting."

Calling the video “TikTok style,” she noted that Meghan “was not wearing any makeup to create that kind of informal look, but of course her hair had been done and she was very careful not to show her house as we know she is very private about her house and the angle is very carefully managed.”

However, Billie Eilish and Adam Levine have yet not responded to these speculations or Meghan Markle's video.