Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans shocked over their outing ahead of Super Bowl

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans stunned over their rare outing in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl

February 08, 2025

Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift were seen dining at Lilette, a French restaurant in New Orleans, leaving fans stunned.

Kelce and Swift were spotted holding hands as they exited the trendy Magazine Street venue, where a crowd of onlookers had gathered to capture the moment.

The NFL star wore a casual tracksuit, while Swift opted for a black dress and boots. 

Cheering fans watched as the couple, flanked by security, made their way to an awaiting vehicle.

According to Daily Mail, Kelce’s decision to step out ahead of the championship game has sparked discussion, as players traditionally remain in their team hotels to maintain focus.

Moreover, the Chiefs are staying at a Marriott hotel near the French Quarter, approximately 20 minutes from the restaurant.

However, there is no indication that Kelce violated any team rules by attending the outing.

As per the publication, this sighting came amid heightened media attention on Kelce, who has faced a wave of questions this week about his relationship with Swift, as well as broader topics, including politics and the presence of former U.S. President Donald Trump at Sunday’s game.

Furthermore, Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their pursuit of a historic third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over when Swift arrived in New Orleans, with fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes confirming her presence in the city on Friday.

While Kelce had previously emphasized the importance of focus before last year’s Super Bowl, this time, his night out with Swift has added an unexpected twist to the countdown before the big game.

