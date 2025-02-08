Angelina Jolie makes shocking revelation about her ex husband

Angelina Jolie has shared insights into her relationship with her ex-husband.

During a Q&A session, the Maria actress candidly discussed that she is still in contact with her former husband 26 years after their divorce.

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Hollywood actress was shown a clip from her movie Hackers, which was released in 1995.

"I was just saying to somebody, it's really funny because I think you're starting with Hackers, right?" the two-time Oscar winner began by saying.

Revealing that she is still in contact with her first ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller, she continued, "Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him, I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."

Jolie and Miller starred in the crime-action movie, Hackers.

"Amazing. It’s so nice to see it," she said. "Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I [don't] think I've seen it since the premiere.”

Before concluding, the 49-year-old actress shared, “But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age and I'm so happy."

For those unversed, the co stars tied the knot in 1996. After 18 month, Jolie filed for divorce from him.