Taylor Swift branded 'unofficial queen of group' ahead of Super Bowl:Source

Taylor Swift branded 'unofficial queen of group' ahead of Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recent spotted in New Orleans ahead of the 'Super Bowl'

February 08, 2025

Taylor Swift and Britanny Mahomes have reportedly started preparing for the much-anticipated event of the year, Super Bowl.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Travis’ lady love and Patrick Mahomes’ wife have begun the preparation in full swing as they have proved to be a “rock” for their partners and “deserve to enjoy this achievement too.”

Dishing another interesting detail about the pals, a source shared with the outlet, “Taylor is basically the unofficial queen of the group and Brittany is right hand.”

“So it makes sense that they’d be the ones arranging the pre-game social calendar for the WAGS,” the source said in conclusion.

Nonetheless, another report of Daily Mail revealed that Taylor might have removed Blake from her Super Bowl guestlist to watch Travis Kelce face off the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

This report comes amid Travis and Taylor’s recent dining at Lilette, a French restaurant in New Orleans, leaving fans stunned.

Reportedly, the Chiefs are staying at a Marriott hotel near the French Quarter, approximately 20 minutes from the restaurant.

