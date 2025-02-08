Photo: Dolly Parton falls off the wagon in order to battle hidden blues: Report

Dolly Parton has reportedly started drinking after the launch of her own liquor label.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Dolly "rarely touched a drop before.”

The source continued to tip, “But now that she's released her Dolly Wines, she's going with the flow — literally!"

"For instance, the Prosecco makes her feel all sparkly and happy,” the source continued.

“It really keeps the blues away. She doesn't need a therapist — she has her wine," they remarked in conclusion.

Seemingly, the legendary singing sensation is taking wine in order to battle some hidden struggles.

This report comes after fans slammed Elle King over her drunk tribute to Dolly on her 78th birthday.

Nonetheless, Dolly’s sister Stella took to X (formerly Twitter) to support Elle and penned, “I didn’t see nor hear the Grand Ole Opry birthday tribute to my big sister Dolly over the weekend.’

“But some lil girl by the name of Elle King apparently cussed and insulted some of Dolly’s fans by not knowing a song. She did admit to being “hammered” her words not mine,” she continued.

Dolly Parton celebrated her 78th birthday on January 19 and commemorated it by dropping fresh songs from her album Rockstar.