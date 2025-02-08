 
Travis Kelce promises Donna Kelce new family addition soon: Source

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly trying for a baby

Web Desk
February 08, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly going to announce their pregnancy soon.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the NFL player has already been sharing Taylor Swift baby plans with his mother, Donna Kelce.

Giving more insights into the matter, a source told the outlet, "Travis has already spilled the beans to his mom about the possibility of her scoring two grandchildren this year – talk about a family expansion!”

For those unversed, Travis’ brother Jason and his wife Kylie are also expecting their fourth baby. They are already parents to a 5-year-old daughter, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 22-month-old Bennett. For their fourth baby, the pair is planning to have a more gender-neutral name.

"Travis' brother and his wife are expecting their fourth little one this summer, and there's serious hope from Taylor and Travis that they won't be trailing too far behind,” claimed the source.

Moreover, Taylor Swift’s close friend “Abigail Anderson” has reportedly inspired her to “jump into the baby game herself” after becoming a mother last year. 

