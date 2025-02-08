Kate Middleton gives Prince Harry 'renewed hope' as she reaches out to duke

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly given Prince Harry a ‘renewed hope’ for massive milestone after she reached out to the duke.

According to a report by the OK! magazine, per Cheat Sheet, the future queen has approached Harry, giving him a “renewed hope” his strained relationship with King Charles and brother Prince William can be repaired and their years-long “feud” ended.

The insider claimed, “Many people have been reaching out. Most of his family has checked in. Apparently Kate was in touch on behalf of her and William, which is huge.

“The messages of goodwill have gone a long way to making Harry feel some renewed hope.”

The royal source added, “It’s no secret Harry has been chipping away at trying to end this feud for quite some time now. So he’s very grateful for this forward movement.”

Earlier, there were claims the future queen had been “on a mission to bring” Harry home to put an end to the tension.

The insider said, “Kate wants the family to reconcile. With the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen.”