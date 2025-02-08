Kendrick Lamar, Timothée Chalamet get candid about professional life

Kendrick Lamar and Timothée Chalamet sat down for a candid conversation about their creative journey ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

In a three-minute clip posted by NFL, the Grammy wining rapper, and the Oscar nominated actor, drove around in a GNX, discussing the challenges of artistic growth.

Chalamet reflected on the struggles of performing and said “The thing about acting is, if you don’t have an audience, it’s just a form of insanity. And you’re just, what are you doing?”

The Dune star also admitted feelings of failure and shared how he over comes it “The most important part of a bad day is the way you leave it.”

Lamar voiced similar sentiments and explained how his writing has helped him “I have to keep the pen moving. It’s my form of sanity,”

He continued “A lot of these records I write, man, a lot of stuff I probably would have never expressed or even known about myself if it wasn’t for an instrumental behind it.”

Towards the end of the video Chalamet shared his fondness for the rapper and celebrated the rapper’s rise to the Super Bowl stage “Just being a fan of your music forever"

For those unversed, Kendrick Lamar is set to take the Super Bowl stage for a much-anticipated performance on February 9.