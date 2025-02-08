Ryan Reynolds' kind gesture for 15 year old cancer fan gets highlighted

Ryan Reynolds attended the Wrexham AFC game with his 15-year-old cancer fan, Aiden Waller, in August 2022.

On February 5, Waller's mother posted a picture of him with Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and announced that his son has died from bone cancer, on X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

“Aiden sadly passed away this morning peacefully. No pain and holding our hands. He fought a hard 3 year battle with a strength we could only wish to have. forever smiling,” his mom wrote.

Before concluding, the mom added, “@VancityReynolds thank you for making a dream come true x.”

Following this, Reynolds paid tribute to his fan, he responded by writing, “I’m sorry, Sarah. He was pure goodness.”

“No parent should go thru this. His visits were as much for you as they were for him. He had a sense of wellbeing and a sense of calm because you gave him YOUR.”

“That sacrifice is unimaginable. You’re welcome at our club and town forever,” the Deadpool alum added before signing off.

Also, McElhenney mourned the death of the 15-year-old fan and penned his emotions, "Sarah, Aiden's strength was matched only by yours."

"And the strength of your entire family. I am honored to have met you all. Especially your sweet boy Aiden."

"Thank you for that privilege and for shepherding a source of light in the world for as long as he was with us," McElhenney concluded.