Angelina Jolie's major decision causes 'serious tension' with kids

Angelina Jolie's big decision has reportedly left her kids rebelling against her

Angelina Jolie’s six kids aren’t ready to say goodbye to all the opportunities in Los Angeles, according to an insider.

After Angelina’s performance in Maria was snubbed by the Oscars, the actress’ desire to ditch L.A. has gotten even stronger. But her kids — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — aren’t thrilled about leaving Hollywood.

"Angie can't get out of Hollywood fast enough," an insider said, per Radar Online. "She would love to start fresh somewhere else – either in Europe or Cambodia, where she's done so much humanitarian work."

"Angie assumed the kids would want to come with her, but what she underestimated was how attached they are to LA, where they have friends and want to launch their own careers," the source revealed.

"The idea of abandoning all the opportunities in LA. to live overseas just isn't appealing to them and it's causing serious tension,” they added.

The Salt actress reportedly wants to move to Cambodia, where she has land and her Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation’s headquarters.

"For years, she's dreamed of having a family compound with all her children there," the mole said.

"Unfortunately, it's gotten very complicated now that they're at an age where they have their own dreams and ambitions that don't align with hers," explained the source.

"She's kind of shot herself in the foot because now her kids are passionate about the entertainment business, and moving to the middle of nowhere just isn't appealing," another insider said.

"It's made things very tricky for her because she really doesn't want to leave them behind," they added of Angelina Jolie.