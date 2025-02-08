Shania Twain makes rare comment on ‘freedom' in music industry

Shania Twain praises artists who explore different genres just like her

Shania Twain has made a rare comment about not wanting to be “contained” in the music industry.

During her conversation with People Magazine, Twain talked about a “freedom to explore.”

The songstress, who has dabbled with both country and pop music, explained how she never allowed herself to be contained.

She said, “If I feel like I'm being put in a box, I start to panic.”

“I run in any direction I can because I don't want to be contained. I have to be able to find my own way,” Twain added. “Sometimes I'm not even sure where I'm going myself. How can somebody else tell me that, right? So I need the freedom to explore and to land wherever that exploration takes me.”

Twain, who experiments with different genres, says, “If somebody's already dictating that, it just ruins it all for me. It spoils the fun and it kills the passion of the creativity that I'm creating as I go.”

She also praised the artists who experimented with different genres, like Beyonce, who released her country album and won album of the year award for it at Grammys. “I'm always championing anybody that does things that are unexpected by the industry, or unexpected by the audience.”

“They may not have seen it coming, but the artist does have a sense of where they want to go exploring, and I really think it's wonderful that they do, that they explore it, and they take it to whatever limit interests them,” Shania Twain added.