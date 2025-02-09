 
Angelina Jolie's dreams crushed as Brad Pitt kids start to disobey: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the parents to six kids

Web Desk
February 09, 2025

Angelina Jolie has finally divorced from Brad Pitt, but the actress is reportedly facing new challenges ahead.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, new tension has been brewing between the mother of six and her kids as she wants them to ditch Hollywood with her.

Nonetheless, Brad Pitt’s kids do not see eye to eye with her and reportedly want to stay back on the place, where they made lifelong memories.

"The idea of abandoning all the opportunities in LA. to live overseas just isn't appealing to them,” a source tipped noting, “and it's causing serious tension."

Speaking of Angelina, the tipster continued, "For years, she's dreamed of having a family compound with all her children there."

"Unfortunately, it's gotten very complicated now that they're at an age where they have their own dreams and ambitions that don't align with hers," they claimed before signing off from the chat.

It is worth noting that Angelina too has not completely moved on from her past and memories as recently she admitted being in contact with former husband Lee Miller. 

