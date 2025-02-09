Photo: Tom Cruise explains why he would pass out while filming 'Mission: Impossible'

Tom Cruise, the Mission: Impossible hitmaker, is well-known for doing his stunts all by himself.

However, the successful shooting of these stunts comes at the cost of intense pressure on the A-listed actor, as per a new report of Variety.

Weighing on these experiences, Tom Cruise told Empire during an interview that once he passed out due to the lack of oxygen.

Recalling the time when he was filming the airplane stunts for Mission: Impossible, Tom began, “When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen.”

He explained, “So I had to train myself how to breathe, and continued, “There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

In addition, the franchise’s director Christopher McQuarrie teased that the franchise’s latest installment, Final Reckoning, displays even more stressful stunts.

He went on to disclose that there was a moment when he “wanted to puke” from “the stress.”

“There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain,” he continued.

“There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped