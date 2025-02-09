 
Geo News

Tom Cruise explains why he would pass out while filming 'Mission: Impossible'

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to hit theatres on 21st May 2025

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Photo: Tom Cruise explains why he would pass out while filming Mission: Impossible
Photo: Tom Cruise explains why he would pass out while filming 'Mission: Impossible'

Tom Cruise, the Mission: Impossible hitmaker, is well-known for doing his stunts all by himself.

However, the successful shooting of these stunts comes at the cost of intense pressure on the A-listed actor, as per a new report of Variety.

Weighing on these experiences, Tom Cruise told Empire during an interview that once he passed out due to the lack of oxygen.

Recalling the time when he was filming the airplane stunts for Mission: Impossible, Tom began, “When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen.”

He explained, “So I had to train myself how to breathe, and continued, “There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

In addition, the franchise’s director Christopher McQuarrie teased that the franchise’s latest installment, Final Reckoning, displays even more stressful stunts.

He went on to disclose that there was a moment when he “wanted to puke” from “the stress.”

“There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain,” he continued.

“There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped 

'The Substance' star Demi Moore earns praise from her former co-star Rob Lowe
'The Substance' star Demi Moore earns praise from her former co-star Rob Lowe
Meghan Markle insulted by world's most powerful man
Meghan Markle insulted by world's most powerful man
Dolly Parton sparks concern with shocking habit change: Report
Dolly Parton sparks concern with shocking habit change: Report
Rachel Brosnahan reflects on 'hopeful Superman' message
Rachel Brosnahan reflects on 'hopeful Superman' message
Meghan Markle shares rare insight into her private life with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle shares rare insight into her private life with Prince Harry
Channing Tatum drops bombshell about his Super Bowl Sunday
Channing Tatum drops bombshell about his Super Bowl Sunday
Machine Gun Kelly focused on self improvement post Megan Fox split: Source
Machine Gun Kelly focused on self improvement post Megan Fox split: Source
Julia Stiles gets candid about Chappell Roan obsession
Julia Stiles gets candid about Chappell Roan obsession