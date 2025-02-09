'Deadpool' creator says 'bye' to Marvel

 
Rob Liefeld, creator of 'Deadpool' slams Marvel over alleged mistreatment

February 09, 2025

Rob Liefeld co-created Deadpool, but he has "cut ties in all ways" with Marvel because of a fallout on the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The writer has multiple complaints against the studio. First, he alleged he was not invited to the premiere's afterparty.

He also claimed that franchise head Kevin Feige ignored him on the superhero movie's red carpet, and his photos with the film's creatives were also said to have been deleted.

"It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat [me]," he said on his Robservations podcast, noting that the studio's publicity team turned away inviting his family to the party. 

"Disney is the deciding factor here. To have them say, 'You and your family are not welcome here. We tolerated you for the screening.' At that point, I knew in my heart I couldn't go forward."

"At some point, you go, 'I've received the message, and the message is clear,'" the 57-year-old added.

In the wake of the alleged mistreatment, he recalled that he had never felt slighted by 20th Century Fox during the first two installments. Since Disney acquired Fox, Deadpool & Wolverine was the first Deadpool released.

"I forgive you, whoever made that decision to say, 'Hey, you can come to the movie. [But] we're not going to talk to you,'" the creator noted.

"'We're going to treat you much worse than 20th Century Fox could ever imagine.' Maybe you should work on doing better for the next guy," Rob concluded.

