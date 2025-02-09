Kanye West labels problematic rants ‘social experiment'

Kanye West just revealed that he was conducting a social experiment.

However, now that the post has been deleted, fans and followers are not sure if it were his rants or his social experiment confession, that represent the rapper’s mindset.

“I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for about 12 hours and I still have my Twitter. And most importantly, my billions,” he wrote in his tweet via X, formerly Twitter.

He continued, “Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment.”

The CARNIVAL hitmaker then proceeded to sarcastically thank rappers, Black women, Jews, the LGBTQIA+ community and even the "internet trolls" before deleting the post.

West then proceeded to target Elon Musk, supposedly for still not banning him from X, despite the controversial messages the artist has put out.

"And a special thank you to Elon," he wrote.

It is also notable that unlike the past, that is, back in 2022, this time West did not face any financial setbacks or any major consequences over his latest tweets. In fact, the rapper saw a 350,000 increase in his follower count on social media.

This comes after a series of unhinged rants made by Kanye West, ranging from antisemitic thoughts to taking digs at the Me Too movement.

"I am not trying to be the voice of black people that was Obama's job," he declared in one tweet, adding, "I'm getting money and talking s**t on Twitter. I'm expressing what I've went through and things I care about."

Kanye West's comments also varied from praising Hitler, declaring himself “a Nazi” along with another claim of him having "dominion" over wife, Bianca Censori, post her infamous nude 2025 Grammy red carpet stunt.