Karla Sofia Gascon vows ‘silence' amid award season

Karla Sofia Gascón just promised to stay silent during the 2025 ongoing awards season.

The Emilia Perez star, who became the first transgender woman to be nominated for an Oscar, reacted to an interview from Deadline, by her film’s director and writer, Jacques Audiard, who accused the actress of “self-sabotage.”

Taking to her official Instagram, Gascón wrote, “I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way,” the 52-year-old star concluded, issuing an apology, once more.

According to Daily Mail, Karla Sofia Gascón’s statement comes after the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos opted to sit away from the table where Audiard, she and her Emilia Perez co-stars, Selena Gomez as well as Zoe Saldana were seated at the annual American Film Institute luncheon.

He instead, sat with the creator of Nobody Wants This, Erin Foster and stars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody as well as Justine Lupe, where 2024's top 10 movies and television shows were celebrated.